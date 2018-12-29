Ullmark missed practice Friday with an illness and his status appears in doubt after the Sabres recalled Scott Wedgewood on Saturday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

The news of Wedgewood's recall suggests Ullmark will sit out the contest Saturday, likely leaving the net for Carter Hutton for a second straight game and the fourth time in the last five. Wedgewood will presumably slot in as the backup netminder for the contest.