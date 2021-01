Ullmark (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day.

The specific nature of Ullmark's issue remains unclear, but whatever he's dealing with isn't believed to be serious, so he should return to practice soon. The 27-year-old Swede is expected to enter the season as the Sabres' No. 1 netminder after posting a 17-14-3 record while maintaining a 2.69 GAA and .915 save percentage in 34 appearances last campaign.