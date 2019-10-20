Ullmark allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

All three goals surrendered tied the game, but Zemgus Girgensons was able to put the Sabres ahead for good at 12:15 of the third period. Ullmark has a 2-1-1 record with 11 goals allowed in four appearances this season. Carter Hutton has played well too, and that will likely force Ullmark back to the bench for Tuesday's rematch with these Sharks at home.