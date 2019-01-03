Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending cage Thursday
Ullmark will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Panthers, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Ullmark will post up between the pipes for the first time in 2019. The Swede went 8-1-3 with a 2.71 GAA and .922 save percentage over the first 13 games of the 2018-19 season, but the Sabres have been reluctant to bump him ahead of Carter Hutton on the depth chart since the latter received a three-year, $8.25 million deal in the offseason with the full expectation of being the team's go-to netminder. The next opponent for Ullmark is a Florida team with a road record of 9-9-2 this season.
