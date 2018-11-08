Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending cage Thursday
Ullmark will patrol the crease for Thursday's road clash with Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark has appeared in just four games for Buffalo this season, but remains undefeated in regulation with a 3-0-1 record, one shutout and a .934 save percentage. Maintaining those number could be tough versus a Habs squad that is averaging 33.2 shots (eighth-highest in the league) and converting 3.07 goals per game.
More News
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Makes 27 saves in easy win over Sens•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tasked with home start in matinee•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tough luck loser in OT•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Taking on Columbus in road start•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stops 19 shots in win over Kings•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting in LA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...