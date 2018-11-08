Ullmark will patrol the crease for Thursday's road clash with Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark has appeared in just four games for Buffalo this season, but remains undefeated in regulation with a 3-0-1 record, one shutout and a .934 save percentage. Maintaining those number could be tough versus a Habs squad that is averaging 33.2 shots (eighth-highest in the league) and converting 3.07 goals per game.