Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending crease Friday
Ullmark will tend the twine on the road against Detroit on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Despite underwhelming numbers, Ullmark is 2-1-1 with a 3.18 GAA in four appearances, coach Ralph Krueger continues to deploy his netminders in an even split. Ullmark will have a chance to prove he deserves more starts after Carter Hutton gave up six goals on 24 shots against the Rangers on Thursday.
