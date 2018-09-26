Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending net Wednesday
Ullmark will patrol the blue paint against the Penguins on Wednesday.
Ullmark is entering a contract year, which will likely determine his future with teh Sabres. Carter Hutton was brought in to be the starter, but his cap hit ($2.75 million) isn't so high that the team would be unwilling to bench him in favor of Ullmark if the youngster steps up his game.
