Ullmark will start in goal against host Detroit on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark will be deployed for just the fourth time in November, as the Sabres have been confident using Carter Hutton as their No. 1 puck stopper. However, the Swede has been brilliant in his own right, crafting a 4-0-1 record, 2.65 GAA and .922 save percentage to complement a shutout through six games. Ullmark will now see a Red Wings team with a paltry division record of 2-5-0.