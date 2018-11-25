Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Doesn't let stinker define him
Ullmark made 35 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Detroit on Saturday night.
Ullmark allowed a bad goal from the hash marks along the left-wing wall that tied it up and forced the game to a shootout. But he also made some wicked saves to keep the buzzing Wings at bay. Ullmark remains undefeated this season. That's valuable in any format.
More News
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending road goal Saturday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stops 37 shots in win over Wild•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Penciled in against Wild•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Pulled at home•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Makes 27 saves in easy win over Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...