Ullmark turned aside 41 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

The 27-year-old netminder put together his best performance of the season and nearly recorded his first shutout before Nikita Gusev got the puck past him inside the final 30 seconds of the game. Ullmark hasn't been able to get on any kind of roll yet, but he's now 5-4-2 with a respectable 2.51 GAA and .915 save percentage and has emerged as the clear No. 1 in net for Buffalo.