Ullmark stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Monday.

With Buffalo playing its first game in over two weeks, Ullmark might not have been at his sharpest, particularly on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's first-period goal in which Ullmark was caught leaning away from the short-side post on a shot from the faceoff circle. The loss dropped the 32-year-old to 3-2-2 on the season with a 2.63 GAA and .912 save percentage. He's unlikely to draw the start in Tuesday's rematch with such a tight turnaround, so look for Ullmark to make his next start Thursday at Washington.