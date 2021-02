Ullmark made 20 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

A power-play goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau with less than five minutes left in the third period proved to be the difference. Ullmark has been nothing if not consistent this season, allowing either two or three goals in every appearance he's made, leading to a 4-4-2 record, 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage.