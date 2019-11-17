Play

Ullmark made 21 saves in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Needing a solid outing after giving up nine goals over his last two starts, Ullmark's 21-save win should definitely help him restore some confidence that was lost with his recent struggles. In eight appearances this season, Ullmark is 4-3-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .915 save percentage.

