Ullmark will patrol the road crease in Thursday's matchup with the Capitals, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

The 27-year-old will get his fourth start against the Capitals this season, as he's gone 1-1-1 along with a 2.55 GAA and .905 save percentage against them this season. Over the course of the season, Ullmark has racked up a 3-2-2 record with a 2.63 GAA and .912 save percentage. It will be a stiff test for Ullmark, as the Capitals rank fifth in goals per game this season (3.50).