Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Draws start Monday
Ullmark will start Monday's contest against the Oilers, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Ullmark will already be making his third start in the month of March, having split the first two while allowing seven goals on 75 shots (.907 save percentage). The 25-year-old Swede will likely be a popular DFS play in this meager, two-game slate, as the visiting Oilers rank last among the four teams in action with an average of 2.77 goals per game.
