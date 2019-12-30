Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Drops third straight start
Ullmark allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
A pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk 18 seconds apart early in the third period were the difference in this one. It was the third straight loss for Ullmark and his fifth in his last six outings, although he hadn't received more than three goals of support in any of those appearances. He'll try to get back into the win column Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
