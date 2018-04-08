Ullmark (concussion) was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

The timeline for Ullmark's return from his concussion is unclear, but if he's healthy in time, he'll be able to pursue a Calder Cup with AHL Rochester. In a five-game sample size, Ullmark had a remarkable .935 save percentage with Buffalo, and he should compete for the starting job next season.

