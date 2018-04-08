Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Drops to AHL Rochester
Ullmark (concussion) was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.
The timeline for Ullmark's return from his concussion is unclear, but if he's healthy in time, he'll be able to pursue a Calder Cup with AHL Rochester. In a five-game sample size, Ullmark had a remarkable .935 save percentage with Buffalo, and he should compete for the starting job next season.
