Ullmark stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Ullmark was outstanding in defeat, making a number of high-quality saves to keep Buffalo in the game. His efforts paid off, as the Sabres twice erased one-goal deficits to get the game to overtime. The Swede finally succumbed on rookie first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere's first NHL goal in the extra session, but his team can thank him for picking up a point at all considering Buffalo was out-shot 38-25.