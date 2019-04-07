Ullmark made 23 saves in a 7-1 victory over Detroit on Saturday.

The only goal that got past him came on the power play. Ullmark looked sharp, but this was his first win in over a month. He's supposed to be part of the Sabres' future, but he needs to deliver a whole lot more to prove he actually is. Ullmark will get another shot to prove his worth, but it won't come until training camp ... as long as the Sabres re-sign the RFA.