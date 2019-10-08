Ullmark stopped 40 of 44 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The ice was tilted heavily against the Sabres all night, as Joonas Korpisalo only faced 18 shots at the other end, and Ullmark did well just to earn a point for his side in his first start of the season given the weak defensive effort in front of him. The 26-year-old played in 37 games last season compared to Carter Hutton's 50, and a similar split of netminding duties could be in order in 2019-20.