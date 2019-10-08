Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Faces barrage in OT loss
Ullmark stopped 40 of 44 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The ice was tilted heavily against the Sabres all night, as Joonas Korpisalo only faced 18 shots at the other end, and Ullmark did well just to earn a point for his side in his first start of the season given the weak defensive effort in front of him. The 26-year-old played in 37 games last season compared to Carter Hutton's 50, and a similar split of netminding duties could be in order in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.