Ullmark (lower body) is considered week-to-week according to coach Don Granato.

Ullmark's injury comes at a bad time for the Sabres who remain without Carter Hutton (lower body), which will likely see Dustin Tokarski carry the workload for the club in the interim. Considering Buffalo is unlikely to make the playoffs and there are only three weeks remaining, there may not be enough time for Ullmark to get back into action this year.