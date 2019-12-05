Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Facing Flames
Ullmark will start between the pipes in Thursday's road clash with Calgary.
Ullmark was tested early and often in his last start Monday against the Devils, but he was up to the task, turning aside 44 of 45 shots en route to a 7-1 blowout victory. The 26-year-old Swede will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a surging Flames team that's won three of its last four games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.