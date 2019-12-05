Ullmark will start between the pipes in Thursday's road clash with Calgary.

Ullmark was tested early and often in his last start Monday against the Devils, but he was up to the task, turning aside 44 of 45 shots en route to a 7-1 blowout victory. The 26-year-old Swede will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a surging Flames team that's won three of its last four games.