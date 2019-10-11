Ullmark will start between the pipes in Friday's home matchup with the Panthers.

Ullmark didn't get much help from his defense during his season debut Monday against the Blue Jackets, allowing four goals on 44 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The Swedish backstop will attempt to pick up his first victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Panthers team that's averaged 3.00 goals per game through its first three contests of 2019-20.