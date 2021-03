Ullmark will guard the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Flyers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark looked like he was on track to snap Buffalo's lengthy losing streak in Monday's game against the Flyers, but he allowed three goals in the third period and a fourth in overtime en route to the team's 17th straight loss. Overall, the 27-year-old has recorded a .916 save percentage and a 5-5-3 record this year, but his situation in Buffalo makes his fantasy value shaky.