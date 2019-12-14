Ullmark will patrol the road crease in Saturday's matchup against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark has won his last three games, posting a .928 save percentage and 2.32 GAA in the process. The Sabres have provided plenty of offensive support lately, but this could be a goaltending dual. The Islanders rank 20th with 2.53 goals per game but second with 2.40 goals allowed per contest.