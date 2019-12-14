Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Facing off against Islanders
Ullmark will patrol the road crease in Saturday's matchup against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark has won his last three games, posting a .928 save percentage and 2.32 GAA in the process. The Sabres have provided plenty of offensive support lately, but this could be a goaltending dual. The Islanders rank 20th with 2.53 goals per game but second with 2.40 goals allowed per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.