Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate Tuesday, indicating he'll start against the Rangers that evening, NHL.com reports.

Ullmark grabbed his first victory of the season Sunday against the Capitals, turning aside 28 of 31 shots. The Rangers, meanwhile, have put up 13 goals in their last four games (despite only emerging victorious once) and sit fourth in the league in average shots on goal per game with 33.2. With that in mind, Ullmark should be plenty busy in this one. He'll be opposed at the other end of the rink by Alexandar Georgiev.