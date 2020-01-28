Ullmark will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game versus Ottawa.

Ullmark has been red hot recently, compiling a 3-1-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.50 GAA and .947 save percentage through his last four starts. The 26-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling in a highly favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that's 5-15-4 on the road this year.