Ullmark will start Friday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Ullmark will get the home half of his team's back-to-back set against Toronto, and he'll likely yield the crease to Carter Hutton in Toronto on Saturday. The Swedish netminder will try to become the first man to defeat the Maple Leafs under head coach Sheldon Keefe, as Toronto has opened Keefe's tenure with a three-game winning streak.