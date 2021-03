Ullmark stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

He took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Ullmark couldn't make it hold up as Buffalo's offense went cold. Despite a consistent lack of support, the 27-year-old netminder has put together a solid campaign with a 2.49 GAA, .918 save percentage and 5-5-2 record for a team that's only won six games all season.