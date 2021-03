Ullmark turned aside 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The Sabres roared out to a 3-0 lead through two periods, but unfortunately for the luckless club, games don't stop after 40 minutes. Ullmark is 0-1-1 since returning from his lower-body injury, and on the season he has a solid 2.60 GAA and .916 save percentage despite the sad state of affairs in Buffalo.