Ullmark surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Sam Reinhart gave the Sabres an early lead, but the Flames scored four straight against Ullmark to turn the tides. Ir's his first regulation loss since Nov. 21 against the Bruins. Ullmark has a 7-6-2 record, a 2.94 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 15 games. He's started seven of the last nine games, usurping Carter Hutton as the top goalie in Buffalo. Both goalies will likely appear during a weekend back-to-back at Vancouver on Saturday and Edmonton on Sunday.