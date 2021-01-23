Ullmark stopped 29 shots in regulation and overtime and three of four shootout attempts in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The 27-year-old netminder was let down in the first two periods by some poor rebound control and the Sabres defense's inability to clear the front of the net, but Ullmark shut down Washington through the third and OT to at least earn a point in the standings before getting beaten by John Carlson for the only shootout strike. With Carter Hutton (upper body) sidelined, Ullmark has a small window in which to establish himself as Buffalo's clear No. 1 goalie, but Friday's effort likely didn't move the needle.