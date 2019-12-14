Ullmark turned aside 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

New York's first goal scored after Ullmark made a clumsy giveaway in the first period, but otherwise he had a solid afternoon. The 26-year-old goalie has only one regulation loss since Nov.24, going 6-1-2 over his last nine starts with a 2.66 GAA and .920 save percentage.