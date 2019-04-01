Ullmark stopped 32 of 36 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

With Sergei Bobrovsky proving to be unbeatable at the other end of the ice, Ullmark had zero margin for error, but he made a couple anyway. The 25-year-old hasn't won a start since March 1, and he's limping to the finish line with a 0-6-1 record, 3.79 GAA and .873 save percentage over his last seven outings.