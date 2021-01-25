Ullmark stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

After losing his first two starts of the season -- both against Washington -- Ullmark finally got the better of the Caps on an afternoon when the two teams combined to go 5-for-8 on the power play. The 27-year-old netminder has a mediocre .905 save percentage to begin the year, but he'll continue to hold down the fort between the pipes for Buffalo until Carter Hutton (upper body) is healthy.