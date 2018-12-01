Ullmark stopped 40 of 43 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

It was the most stops Ullmark's made in a game all season, as the Sabres defense hung the 25-year-old out to dry. Despite the disappointing outcome, he's still undefeated in regulation, posting a 5-0-2 record and .927 save percentage through eight appearances, and he even chipped in a power-play assist Friday -- the only Buffalo player outside of the team's top line to hit the scoresheet.