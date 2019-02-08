Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Forgettable affair against Canes
Ullmark made 24 saves in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Carolina.
Ullmark has gone from being the goalie of the future to the goalie of now, but this performance wasn't great. He has carried a heavy workload of late, so watch for him to get a rest soon. But this game aside, Ullmark is developing into a decent defender of the blue paint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...