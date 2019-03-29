Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Game remains far too holey
Ullmark made 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Thursday night.
Since Feb 15, Ullmark has gone 1-8-1 and allowed at least four goals in six of those games. There are just too many holes in the Sabres' game (and Ullmark's too) to warrant activation.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...