Ullmark and the Sabres' Tuesday matchup with the Islanders has been postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Ullmark will have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Isles for his next opportunity to start in goal. The 27-year-old Swede has posted a 3-1-2 record while registering a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage through six starts this season.