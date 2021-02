Ullmark made 18 saves in a 3-1 loss to Washington on Thursday.

The loss wasn't on Ullmark -- the team needs to score or there's no chance to win. Even Sabres' coach Ralph Krueger was frustrated: "There's not enough up front for us to get away with winning games if we score one goal or no goals... we just keep finding ways to disappoint ourselves." Avoid the Sabres' net entirely until the team in front rights the proverbial ship. There's just too much risk in daily and weekly formats.