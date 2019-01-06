Ullmark stopped 39 of 41 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

The 25-year-old's win streak ended at four games, but the Sabres' defensive woes were mostly to blame, a situation that's nothing new for Ullmark -- he's had to make at least 35 saves in eight of his last 10 starts, posting a .928 save percentage over that stretch. Carter Hutton remains the team's No. 1 goalie, but Ullmark is showing he might be ready to handle that role if called upon.