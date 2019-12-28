Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Gets no help against Boston
Ullmark stopped 22 of 24 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins.
Boston's third goal was scored into an empty net. Ullmark got beaten twice by Patrice Bergeron and had little chance on either goal, and Jack Eichel and the Sabres' offense couldn't answer back. It's his third regulation loss in his last four starts, and Ullmark is now 11-9-3 on the year with a 2.79 GAA and .914 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.