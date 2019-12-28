Ullmark stopped 22 of 24 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's third goal was scored into an empty net. Ullmark got beaten twice by Patrice Bergeron and had little chance on either goal, and Jack Eichel and the Sabres' offense couldn't answer back. It's his third regulation loss in his last four starts, and Ullmark is now 11-9-3 on the year with a 2.79 GAA and .914 save percentage.