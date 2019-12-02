Ullmark was the fist goalie off the ice at Monday's practice, suggesting he'll start later in the day against the Devils, Lance Lysowski of TBN Sports reports.

Ullmark has taken over as the starter in Buffalo, starting five of the team's past seven games. The 26-year-old Swede gets a nice opportunity to solidify his hold on the starting job in this favorable matchup against a Devils team that's averaging only 2.56 goals per game and is coming off a shutout loss.