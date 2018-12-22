Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Gets starting nod
Ullmark will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Ducks.
Ullmark was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Bruins, turning aside 35 of 37 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Ducks team that's only averaging 2.28 goals per game on the road this campaign, 26th in the NHL.
