Ullmark will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Islanders, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark was sharp in his last start Saturday against Detroit, turning aside 28 of 29 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 13th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Islanders club that's gone 7-1-2 in its last 10 games.