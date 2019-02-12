Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Gets starting nod
Ullmark will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Islanders, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark was sharp in his last start Saturday against Detroit, turning aside 28 of 29 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 13th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Islanders club that's gone 7-1-2 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...