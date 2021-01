Ullmark will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Devils, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark has been sharp recently, maintaining a 2.44 GAA and a .928 save percentage through his last two appearances. The 27-year-old Swede will try to secure his third win of the season in a home matchup with a New Jersey team that's only averaging 2.14 goals per game this campaign, 27th in the NHL.