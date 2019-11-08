Ullmark will be between the pipes for the opening game of the Global Series versus the LIghtning on Friday.

Coach Ralph Krueger will likely need both of his netminders for the back-to-back series anyway, so why not give the first game to the Swedish born Ullmark. The 26-year-old is coming off a tough outing against Washington on Nov. 1 in which he gave up six goals on 34 shots. In six appearances this season, Ullmark has never faced less than 30 shots on goal, so expect another busy outing for him.