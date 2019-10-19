Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Gets starting nod Saturday
Ullmark will start Saturday in San Jose.
Ullmark surrendered four goals to the Ducks in Buffalo's only regulation loss of the season Wednesday, but he'll get an opportunity to make amends against the 3-4-0 Sharks. San Jose's wins have come in the team's last three games, though, so Ullmark will certainly have his hands full on the road.
