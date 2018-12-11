Ullmark will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Kings, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Maple Leafs and Flyers while posting an ugly 4.80 GAA and .859 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Kings club that's 4-9-0 on the road this year.