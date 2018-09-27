Ullmark allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 5-1 preseason loss to the Penguins on Wednesday.

Phil Kessel beat Ullmark twice in the final minutes of the first period. The Sabres cut the lead in half early in the second, but less than a minus later, the Penguins extended the lead back to two. Ullmark was under siege against late in the second and allowed two more to squeak passed him, one of which came on the power play. Ullmark came into training camp with a chance to win the starting role after he posted a 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage in a small sample size (five games) last season. But performances like Wednesday's won't help his cause.